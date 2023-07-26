After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has five doubles, three triples and three walks while batting .237.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.

Blanco has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .300 AVG .172 .344 OBP .250 .533 SLG .310 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 1 11/2 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings