Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
- In 72.3% of his games this year (68 of 94), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (10.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.289
|AVG
|.237
|.324
|OBP
|.265
|.474
|SLG
|.387
|19
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|44/6
|K/BB
|56/7
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.00, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
