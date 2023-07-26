Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .210 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%) Isbel has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
  • In three games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 12 games this year, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (29.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 25
.195 AVG .224
.225 OBP .267
.312 SLG .400
7 XBH 10
1 HR 2
8 RBI 5
14/2 K/BB 21/5
2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
  • Williams (1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.74, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
