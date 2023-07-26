Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .210 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%) Isbel has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this year, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (29.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.195
|AVG
|.224
|.225
|OBP
|.267
|.312
|SLG
|.400
|7
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.74, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
