The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .215.

Massey has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this season (35 of 75), with multiple hits 13 times (17.3%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (8.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has an RBI in 19 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 75 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .226 AVG .205 .306 OBP .233 .349 SLG .339 9 XBH 6 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 30/11 K/BB 38/4 2 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings