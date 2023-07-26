Mike Toglia -- batting .182 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .191.
  • Toglia has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
.208 AVG .174
.321 OBP .208
.333 SLG .261
1 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
6/4 K/BB 10/0
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
