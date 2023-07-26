The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .722 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .313 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in 45 of 60 games this season (75.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (36.7%).

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grichuk has had an RBI in 21 games this season (35.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.7%).

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (30 of 60), with two or more runs eight times (13.3%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .337 AVG .292 .395 OBP .348 .519 SLG .450 14 XBH 11 2 HR 4 9 RBI 16 26/7 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

