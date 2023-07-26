Wednesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (42-59) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (40-61) at 12:05 PM ET (on July 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-1) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 29 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (443 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

