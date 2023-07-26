Jake Irvin and Peter Lambert will each get the start when the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 12:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 100 home runs.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 443 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.513 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Lambert heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, throwing five innings without allowing a run.

Lambert has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 2.4 frames when he pitches.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Austin Gomber Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell 8/1/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.