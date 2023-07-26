How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey take the field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Progressive Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 91 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .375 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 380 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .292.
- The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.420 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Alec Marsh (0-4) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Marsh will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/22/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-2
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Gerrit Cole
|7/23/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Luis Severino
|7/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Logan Allen
|7/25/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Aaron Civale
|7/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Gavin Williams
|7/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Sonny Gray
|7/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bailey Ober
|7/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Kenta Maeda
|8/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|José Quintana
|8/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Kodai Senga
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.