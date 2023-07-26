Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (50-51) will face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (29-74) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +165.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-4, 6.20 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 50 times and won 29, or 58%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 4-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (28.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won nine of 31 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+105) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Michael Massey 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

