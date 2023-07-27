On Thursday, July 27, Nigeria and Australia will continue group-stage action at the 2023 Women's World Cup in a match starting at 6:00 AM ET.

The matchup between Australia and Nigeria will be available on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Australia vs. Nigeria

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Ireland July 20 W 1-0 Home Nigeria July 27 - Home Canada July 31 - Away

Australia's Recent Performance

Australia picked up a win on July 20 over Ireland by a final score of 1-0. The victorious Australia side took six more shots in the matchup, 13 to seven.

Steph Catley scored in the match versus .

Through one Women's World Cup game for Australia, Catley has scored one goal.

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Canada July 20 D 0-0 Home Australia July 27 - Away Ireland July 31 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on July 20, Nigeria tied Canada 0-0. Canada outshot Nigeria 15 to eight.

Asisat Oshoala had a team-high two shots in the squad's scoreless performance.

