England will face Denmark, in the second round of group-stage matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 28 at 4:30 AM ET in Sydney, Australia.

This game will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch England vs. Denmark

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Sydney, Australia
  • Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

England Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Haiti July 22 W 1-0 Home
Denmark July 28 - Home
China August 1 - Away

England's Recent Performance

  • England's previous game was a 1-0 victory against Haiti, taking 19 shots and outshooting by 13.
  • Georgia Stanway notched her side's goal to lead the way versus .
  • Through one Women's World Cup game for England, Stanway has scored one goal.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Mary Earps #1
  • Lucy Bronze #2
  • Niamh Charles #3
  • Keira Walsh #4
  • Alex Greenwood #5
  • Millie Bright #6
  • Lauren James #7
  • Georgia Stanway #8
  • Rachel Daly #9
  • Ella Toone #10
  • Lauren Hemp #11
  • Jordan Nobbs #12
  • Hannah Hampton #13
  • Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
  • Esme Morgan #15
  • Jessica Carter #16
  • Laura Coombs #17
  • Chloe Kelly #18
  • Bethany England #19
  • Katie Zelem #20
  • Ellie Roebuck #21
  • Katie Robinson #22
  • Alessia Russo #23

Denmark Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
China July 22 W 1-0 Home
England July 28 - Away
Haiti August 1 - Away

Denmark's Recent Performance

  • In its last match on July 22, Denmark secured a 1-0 victory against China, while outshooting China 11 to eight.
  • Amalie Vangsgaard scored her team's only goal in the game.
  • Pernille Harder has has not scored, but does have one assist for Denmark in Women's World Cup (one game).
  • Vangsgaard has one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.

Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Lene Christensen #1
  • Josefine Hasbo #2
  • Stine Ballisager Pedersen #3
  • Rikke Sevecke #4
  • Simone Boye Sorensen #5
  • Karen Holmgaard #6
  • Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen #7
  • Emma Snerle #8
  • Amalie Vangsgaard #9
  • Pernille Harder #10
  • Katrine Veje #11
  • Kathrine Kuhl #12
  • Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen #13
  • Nicoline Sorensen #14
  • Frederikke Thogersen #15
  • Kathrine Larsen #16
  • Rikke Madsen #17
  • Luna Gewitz #18
  • Janni Thomsen #19
  • Signe Bruun #20
  • Mille Gejl Jensen #21
  • Maja Bay Ostergaard #22
  • Sofie Svava #23

