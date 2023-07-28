The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .255 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Trejo has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23.9% of his games this season (11 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .242 AVG .267 .262 OBP .313 .355 SLG .347 5 XBH 6 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 12/2 K/BB 23/5 1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings