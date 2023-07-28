C.J. Cron returns to action for the Colorado Rockies versus JP Sears and the Oakland AthleticsJuly 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 21, when he went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Marlins.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Cron enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with four homers.

Cron has recorded a hit in 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Cron has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (45.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.2%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .271 AVG .240 .317 OBP .280 .500 SLG .460 12 XBH 10 5 HR 6 17 RBI 14 27/6 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

