The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 43 of 72 games this year (59.7%) Olivares has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.2% of his games this season, Olivares has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.2%.

In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .244 AVG .250 .287 OBP .314 .403 SLG .414 10 XBH 14 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 22/4 K/BB 23/10 2 SB 6

