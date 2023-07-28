Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 43 of 72 games this year (59.7%) Olivares has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Olivares has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.2%.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.244
|AVG
|.250
|.287
|OBP
|.314
|.403
|SLG
|.414
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|22/4
|K/BB
|23/10
|2
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.79 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.07), 41st in WHIP (1.284), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
