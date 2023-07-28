Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 26 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Isbel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (24.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 30.6% of his games this year (15 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .195 AVG .227 .225 OBP .269 .312 SLG .398 7 XBH 10 1 HR 2 8 RBI 5 14/2 K/BB 21/5 2 SB 1

