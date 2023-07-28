The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .219 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Massey has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (25.0%), Massey has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 76 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .226 AVG .214 .306 OBP .246 .349 SLG .351 9 XBH 7 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 30/11 K/BB 38/5 2 SB 2

