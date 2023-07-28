After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

JP Sears

SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .200.

In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Toglia has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Toglia has had an RBI in four games this season.

In eight of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .208 AVG .192 .321 OBP .250 .333 SLG .385 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 1 RBI 3 6/4 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

