On Friday, MJ Melendez (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez leads Kansas City in OBP (.294) this season, fueled by 76 hits.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 59 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has had an RBI in 21 games this year (21.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year (32 of 96), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .211 AVG .222 .294 OBP .295 .361 SLG .351 15 XBH 16 6 HR 2 19 RBI 15 53/22 K/BB 60/15 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings