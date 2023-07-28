Player props are listed for Ryan McMahon and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Colorado Rockies host the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 44 walks and 47 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .257/.338/.461 on the season.

McMahon hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 83 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .239/.320/.369 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 67 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .239/.331/.464 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has recorded 55 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .212/.300/.301 so far this year.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 26 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Giants Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 1

