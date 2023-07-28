Rockies vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 28
The Oakland Athletics (28-76) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Colorado Rockies (40-62) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-10) to the mound, while JP Sears (1-7) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Rockies vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Freeland - COL (4-10, 4.72 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-7, 4.11 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-10) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits against the San Francisco Giants.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 4.72 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .285.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 19 starts this season.
- Freeland will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
- Sears is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the year.
- Sears will try to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 38th, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
