As we enter the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson is in third place at -7.

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 17 rounds played.

Over her last 17 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

In her past five tournaments, Mackenzie Henderson has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -6 277 1 17 1 4 $1.1M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Evian Resort Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,527 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Evian Resort Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -6.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, 37 yards shorter than the average course Mackenzie Henderson has played in the past year (6,564).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson was in the 32nd percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic was below average, putting her in the 30th percentile of the field.

Mackenzie Henderson shot better than just 29% of the field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Mackenzie Henderson recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Mackenzie Henderson carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.6).

Mackenzie Henderson's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that last tournament, Mackenzie Henderson's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.8).

Mackenzie Henderson finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Mackenzie Henderson had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards
Mackenzie Henderson Odds to Win: +800

All statistics in this article reflect Mackenzie Henderson's performance prior to the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

