Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .233 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.

Waters has gotten a hit in 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (21.7%).

He has homered in 8.7% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .282 AVG .185 .349 OBP .221 .462 SLG .259 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 24/5 K/BB 41/4 3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings