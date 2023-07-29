Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .273.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 24 games this year (33.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (35.2%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.294
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.307
|.412
|SLG
|.359
|12
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/11
|8
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.
