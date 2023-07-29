Saturday's game between the Colorado Rockies (40-63) and the Oakland Athletics (29-76) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM on July 29.

The Rockies will look to Chris Flexen against the Athletics and Paul Blackburn (1-2).

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

The Rockies have won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

Colorado has a record of 2-6 when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rockies.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 452 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule