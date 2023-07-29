Kansas City Royals (30-75) will match up with the Minnesota Twins (54-51) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, July 29 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Bobby Witt Jr. will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +155 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-12, 6.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Royals' game against the Twins but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Twins with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 41, or 61.2%, of those games.

The Twins have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Twins have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (29.3%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 10-27 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Drew Waters 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.