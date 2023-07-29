The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 93 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .456. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 62 of 97 games this year (63.9%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (25.8%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (15.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (45.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .256 AVG .253 .337 OBP .336 .460 SLG .453 20 XBH 19 8 HR 8 28 RBI 20 67/21 K/BB 61/24 2 SB 3

