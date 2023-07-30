Dairon Blanco is back in action for the Kansas City Royals against Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota TwinsJuly 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 26, when he went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Kauffman Stadium

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, three triples and three walks while batting .250.

In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.

In five games this year, Blanco has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (15.0%), including one multi-run game.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .300 AVG .200 .344 OBP .273 .533 SLG .367 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings