Dairon Blanco is back in action for the Kansas City Royals against Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota TwinsJuly 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 26, when he went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco has six doubles, three triples and three walks while batting .250.
  • In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
  • In five games this year, Blanco has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (15.0%), including one multi-run game.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.300 AVG .200
.344 OBP .273
.533 SLG .367
5 XBH 4
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
11/2 K/BB 6/1
4 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Maeda (2-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
