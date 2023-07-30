Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Edward Olivares (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Twins Player Props
|Royals vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Twins
|Royals vs Twins Odds
|Royals vs Twins Prediction
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .246.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (17.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven home a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.1% of his games.
- In 26 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.242
|AVG
|.250
|.284
|OBP
|.314
|.403
|SLG
|.414
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|23/4
|K/BB
|23/10
|2
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.