On Sunday, Elias Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .273.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 59 of 91 games this season (64.8%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (26.4%).

He has gone deep in 11.0% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 29 games this season (31.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .297 AVG .248 .343 OBP .316 .494 SLG .354 17 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 18 31/13 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings