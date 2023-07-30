The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks while batting .243.
  • In 64.4% of his 90 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has driven home a run in 24 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this year (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 43
.281 AVG .205
.366 OBP .283
.438 SLG .307
20 XBH 10
3 HR 4
21 RBI 15
28/21 K/BB 44/19
1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.