The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Twins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .272.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 47 of 72 games this season (65.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.4%).
  • Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.6%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 25 games this season (34.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 34
.293 AVG .250
.333 OBP .307
.407 SLG .359
12 XBH 8
1 HR 3
21 RBI 11
28/10 K/BB 35/11
8 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Maeda (2-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 4.62 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
