Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Toglia -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Athletics Player Props
|Rockies vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .218 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Toglia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), Toglia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In nine of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.241
|AVG
|.192
|.333
|OBP
|.250
|.345
|SLG
|.385
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|6/4
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.83 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.50 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.