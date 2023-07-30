The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp at Coors Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies are 23rd in MLB play with 105 total home runs.

Colorado's .406 slugging percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

Colorado has the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (455 total runs).

The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).

The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in the majors (1.520).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

He is trying to make his fourth straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell 8/1/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Chase Anderson Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Chase Anderson Steven Matz

