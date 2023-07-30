Ty Blach will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies (40-64) on Sunday, July 30 against the Oakland Athletics (30-76), who will answer with Luis Medina. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Rockies have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at -110. A 12-run total has been listed in the contest.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Blach - COL (0-0, 5.51 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-7, 5.50 ERA)

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won three, or 25%, of those games.

The Rockies have gone 3-10 (winning only 23.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Colorado.

In the last 10 games, the Rockies were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Colorado combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (28.8%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 30 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+115) Elias Díaz - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135)

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

