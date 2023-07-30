Kansas City Royals (31-75) will square off against the Minnesota Twins (54-52) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Bobby Witt Jr. will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is listed for the game.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (2-5, 4.62 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (3-5, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Royals' game versus the Twins but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Twins with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 68 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 11-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (61.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-4 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 28, or 30.1%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 11-31 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.