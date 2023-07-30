The Kansas City Royals (31-75) will look to sweep the Minnesota Twins (54-52) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (2-5, 4.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Ryan Yarbrough (3-5, 4.70 ERA).

Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-5, 4.62 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (3-5, 4.70 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

The Royals will send Yarbrough (3-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.

Yarbrough has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Yarbrough will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.4 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Twins

He will face a Twins offense that ranks 17th in the league with 469 total runs scored while batting .237 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .413 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 140 home runs (eighth in the league).

Yarbrough has a 0 ERA and a 0 WHIP against the Twins this season in 1 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .000 batting average over one appearance.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (2-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.62 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .254 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Kenta Maeda vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 401 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 835 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 96 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.

