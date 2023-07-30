Royals vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 30
The Kansas City Royals (31-75) will look to sweep the Minnesota Twins (54-52) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.
The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (2-5, 4.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Ryan Yarbrough (3-5, 4.70 ERA).
Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-5, 4.62 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (3-5, 4.70 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough
- The Royals will send Yarbrough (3-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
- Yarbrough has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Yarbrough will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.4 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Ryan Yarbrough vs. Twins
- He will face a Twins offense that ranks 17th in the league with 469 total runs scored while batting .237 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .413 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 140 home runs (eighth in the league).
- Yarbrough has a 0 ERA and a 0 WHIP against the Twins this season in 1 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .000 batting average over one appearance.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda
- Maeda (2-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.62 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .254 in 10 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Maeda has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.
Kenta Maeda vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 401 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 835 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 96 home runs (27th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.
