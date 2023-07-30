Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.337), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (94) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 50th in slugging.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 98 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has driven in a run in 31 games this year (31.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.257
|AVG
|.253
|.337
|OBP
|.336
|.464
|SLG
|.453
|21
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|20
|67/21
|K/BB
|61/24
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.83 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.50 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
