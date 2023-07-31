After batting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .203 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

This year, Toglia has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has had an RBI in six games this season.

In nine of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .212 AVG .192 .297 OBP .250 .303 SLG .385 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 9/4 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings