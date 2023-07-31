Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .273.
- In 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%) Jones has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- In 18.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has driven in a run in 14 games this season (28.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.269
|AVG
|.276
|.337
|OBP
|.364
|.487
|SLG
|.483
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|25/8
|K/BB
|37/11
|5
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.73 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Lugo (4-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.62, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
