Monday's game between the San Diego Padres (52-54) and the Colorado Rockies (41-64) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on July 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-5) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (8-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have won in 37, or 41.1%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 11-26 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (457 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.48 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule