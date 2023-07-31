Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Monday at Coors Field against Seth Lugo, who gets the start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+165). San Diego is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total for the game has been set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -200 +165 11.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -130

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 37, or 41.1%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 11-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 104 games with a total.

The Rockies are 12-8-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-28 17-36 18-25 23-39 25-46 16-18

