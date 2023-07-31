Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on July 31 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (96) this season.
- McMahon has recorded a hit in 64 of 99 games this year (64.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.3% of his games this year, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 99 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.262
|AVG
|.253
|.340
|OBP
|.336
|.470
|SLG
|.453
|22
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|20
|67/21
|K/BB
|61/24
|2
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.73 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
