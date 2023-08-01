Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Olivares has had a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.8%).

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 73), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .242 AVG .250 .284 OBP .314 .403 SLG .414 11 XBH 14 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 23/4 K/BB 23/10 2 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings