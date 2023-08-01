Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harold Castro (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .266 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this year (59.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Castro has had an RBI in 17 games this year (23.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.274
|AVG
|.257
|.278
|OBP
|.288
|.327
|SLG
|.343
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|11
|31/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty has two appearances in relief this season.
