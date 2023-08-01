On Tuesday, Kyle Isbel (batting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .230 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 28 of 51 games this year (54.9%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (27.5%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), with two or more runs five times (9.8%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .233 AVG .227 .258 OBP .269 .384 SLG .398 9 XBH 10 2 HR 2 11 RBI 5 14/2 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings