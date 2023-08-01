Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .272 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks.

Garcia is batting .190 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 65.8% of his games this season (48 of 73), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (26.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 26 games this year (35.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 26 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .292 AVG .250 .331 OBP .307 .410 SLG .359 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 22 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 35/11 8 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings