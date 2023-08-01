On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .217.

Melendez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (15.2%).

He has homered in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (22.2%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.1%).

He has scored in 32 of 99 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .212 AVG .222 .290 OBP .295 .352 SLG .351 15 XBH 16 6 HR 2 20 RBI 15 58/22 K/BB 60/15 2 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings