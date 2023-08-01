How to Watch the Rockies vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Peter Lambert gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 106 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 320 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 461 (4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.45) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.515 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lambert (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Lambert has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-4
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Pedro Avila
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Joe Musgrove
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jack Flaherty
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Wade Miley
