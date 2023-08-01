The San Diego Padres (52-55) and Colorado Rockies (42-64) meet on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres will look to Pedro Avila against the Rockies and Peter Lambert (2-1).

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Avila - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-1, 4.76 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Over 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.76 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.

Lambert has one quality start under his belt this year.

Lambert will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 2.7 frames per appearance).

He is trying to keep a streak of three games without giving up an earned run intact.

Peter Lambert vs. Padres

He will take the mound against a Padres offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 844 total hits (on a .238 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .410 (15th in the league) with 135 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Padres this season, Lambert has thrown three innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out four.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pedro Avila

Avila gets the nod for the Padres and will make his first start of the season.

The 26-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen twice already this campaign, but will make his first start.

He has pitched to a .00 ERA this season with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 7.2 walks per nine across two games.

